Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week six

(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST
-

Boys Top 10:

1. North Laurel

2. Somerset

3. Johnson Central

4. Knox Central

5. Harlan County

6. Hazard

7. South Laurel

8. Knott Central

9. Clay County

10. Breathitt County

Girls Top 10

1. North Laurel

2. Southwestern

3. Pikeville

4. Shelby Valley

5. Floyd Central

6. Owsley County

7. Pineville

8. Johnson Central

9. South Laurel

10. Whitley County

