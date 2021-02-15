Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week six
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Boys Top 10:
1. North Laurel
2. Somerset
3. Johnson Central
4. Knox Central
5. Harlan County
6. Hazard
7. South Laurel
8. Knott Central
9. Clay County
10. Breathitt County
Girls Top 10
1. North Laurel
2. Southwestern
3. Pikeville
4. Shelby Valley
5. Floyd Central
6. Owsley County
7. Pineville
8. Johnson Central
9. South Laurel
10. Whitley County
