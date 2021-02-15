Advertisement

Addiction Recovery Care official gives his experience with drug addiction

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - After 18 years of addiction, Matt Brown was able to turn his life around with the help of Addiction Recovery Care. Now he is the senior vice president of administration for the organization. When the opportunity came for Brown to receive treatment, he was worried they would not accept him.

“I had made so many bad decisions in a row for so long that I thought that I was probably never going to be able to get over the hump. I was so embarrassed and ashamed and I knew what I put my family and my wife through,” ARC Senior VP of Administration Matt Brown said.

However, when his treatment began, all that worry went away.

“Help me deal with not only my symptoms of using drugs and alcohol but also helped me get down to the root causes of why I started using in the first place,” Brown said.

With several still in need of treatment, Brown remembers a time when opportunities were not as available.

“What I’m really thankful for is that folks that are suffering like I used to suffer now have a place to go for help,” Brown said.

Wanting to thank one person who has been through it all with him.

“I have an extremely supportive wife who stayed with me even through my addiction and gave me a chance to get better and to be able to be the husband that I am today,” Brown said.

Spreading a clear message to those still suffering from addiction.

“There is absolutely no such thing as too far gone and today if you live in Kentucky, hope and help are extremely available, and treatment is basically on-demand,” Brown said.

Brown said he is thankful for his experience with ARC. He says the organization has several exciting projects planned for the future.

