Advertisement

Winter storm approaching the mountains, snow, sleet and ice all possible starting tonight

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More active winter weather is approaching the region and all of us will be impacted by it.

Based on the overnight models, it looks like the leading edge will move in tonight sometime after dark and could start as rain or freezing rain depending on the temperatures where you are.

The chances for freezing rain increase overnight as temperatures drop across the region and will continue into Monday. We could see up to half an inch of ice accumulation by Monday afternoon. By Monday evening, snow and sleet look to move in on the backside of the system and could quickly accumulate in the northern half of the region. At this point, it doesn’t look like the southern counties closest to the Kentucky/Virginia/Tennessee border will see much, if any, accumulating snow.

Here are the active alerts that start later tonight and run through sometime on Tuesday:

Winter Storm and Ice Storm Warnings go into effect Sunday night across most of the region....
Winter Storm and Ice Storm Warnings go into effect Sunday night across most of the region. Harlan, Letcher and Bell County is still under a Winter Storm Watch and Wise County is under a Winter Weather Advisory.(WYMT)

We are tracking this system very closely and will have the latest updates as we get them.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Credit: Whitley County Sheriff's Dept.
UPDATE: I-75 reopens after multiple crashes
These gulls were seen at the Pikeville Walmart.
Flock of gulls spotted in parts of eastern Kentucky
WYMT Cold
Freezing drizzle Saturday, more freezing rain chances move in late Sunday
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
Photo Credit: London Police Department
Icy roads causing crashes throughout Eastern Kentucky Saturday morning

Latest News

WYMT Cold
Slick roads reported across the region, police asking people to stay at home
Forecast
Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's PM Update-2.13.21
WYMT Cold
Freezing drizzle Saturday, more freezing rain chances move in late Sunday
Forecast
Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's AM Update-2.13.21