Winter storm approaching the mountains, snow, sleet and ice all possible starting tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More active winter weather is approaching the region and all of us will be impacted by it.

Based on the overnight models, it looks like the leading edge will move in tonight sometime after dark and could start as rain or freezing rain depending on the temperatures where you are.

The chances for freezing rain increase overnight as temperatures drop across the region and will continue into Monday. We could see up to half an inch of ice accumulation by Monday afternoon. By Monday evening, snow and sleet look to move in on the backside of the system and could quickly accumulate in the northern half of the region. At this point, it doesn’t look like the southern counties closest to the Kentucky/Virginia/Tennessee border will see much, if any, accumulating snow.

Here are the active alerts that start later tonight and run through sometime on Tuesday:

Winter Storm and Ice Storm Warnings go into effect Sunday night across most of the region. Harlan, Letcher and Bell County is still under a Winter Storm Watch and Wise County is under a Winter Weather Advisory. (WYMT)

We are tracking this system very closely and will have the latest updates as we get them.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.