WATCH: Sen. Mitch McConnell’s speech on former President Trump’s impeachment trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYMT) - Former President Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate of inciting the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Senator Mitch McConnell said on Saturday about the acquittal, “Let me put that to the side for one moment and reiterate something I said weeks ago: There is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day.”

Sen. McConnell also added, “American citizens attacked their own government. They used terrorism to try to stop a specific piece of democratic business they did not like.”

You can watch the speech above.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.