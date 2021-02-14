Advertisement

WATCH: City of Hazard, Perry County officials prepare for winter weather

By WYMT News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - County and city officials met Sunday afternoon to discuss the possible icy weather expected to move through the region.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said more than 30 car wrecks happened on Highways 80 and 15 Sunday morning.

Officials are urging people to stay off the roads for safety.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

