WATCH: City of Hazard, Perry County officials prepare for winter weather

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - County and city officials met Sunday afternoon to discuss the possible icy weather expected to move through the region.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said more than 30 car wrecks happened on Highways 80 and 15 Sunday morning.

Officials are urging people to stay off the roads for safety.

