Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported new cases across southwest Virginia on Sunday.

In the WYMT viewing area, 20 new cases were reported.

Statewide, the VDH has reported 549,999 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,012 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Note: The VDH does not separate active and recovered cases. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Buchanan County –1,249 total cases (11 new cases)

Dickenson County –851 total cases (3 new cases)

Lee County –2,240 total cases (4 new cases)

Norton –236 total cases

Wise County –2,769 total cases (2 new cases)

For more on COVID-19 in Virginia, you can visit the state’s COVID-19 website here.

