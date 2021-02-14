Teen heart transplant survivor works with local coffee shop this National Donor Day to help families awaiting transplants

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day as many people celebrate, but many may not know it is also National Donor Day.

“A time to remember those who have donated or are donating. It just means so much…if anyone can donate, that can just help so many people,” Sophomore Cade Lindsey said.

Born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, 16 year old Lindsey has had several heart operations throughout his life. Three years ago and 13 at the time, Lindsey was examined by doctors and told he needed a new heart. He was put on a wait list and ultimately began the waiting process.

“Before it, I was not healthy at all. I was going through protein-losing enteropathy which was almost like draining away my life,” he said.

Then, on what happened to be Valentine’s Day, Lindsey’s life changed. His family received a call saying a new heart was available. Lindsey had surgery the next day.

“I was just so thankful. It meant so much to me that I could do all these things I had wanted to do,” he said.

For this year’s holiday, Lindsey is working with Moonbow Tipple Coffee & Sweets by creating a special series of drinks with Red Velvet cheesecake flavoring to raise money for families awaiting a transplant.

“So we thought, let’s do a specialty drink and let’s let Cade choose what that is because he is like a young cook,” Owner Sky Marietta said. “He’ll definitely be able to help us think what would be a fun drink that we then could collect donations off of selling that drink and really involve the community and make it something that is more you know collaborative,” she added.

Marietta says seeing Cade’s desire to help others is admirable.

“I think Cade is just a really beacon of light, locally for so many people. You know, someone who can give such a powerful testimony no matter what setbacks and whatever he has faced,” she said.

Marietta says Moonbow will be collecting items for families awaiting transplants and for each drink purchased one dollar will be donated to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Marietta also says the drinks will be served throughout March.

