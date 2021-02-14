Slick roads reported across the region, police asking people to stay at home

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Police from across the region are asking people to stay home Sunday morning if at all possible.

A mixture of freezing fog and low temperatures overnight has created icy spots on many roads, even the main ones.

Hazard Police is one of the departments encouraging drivers to stay home. An officer dropped by the station to tell our staff one of the biggest trouble spots in town is the hill on Highway 80 between Walmart and East Perry Elementary School. Officials also shared this message on their Facebook page:

We have also received reports U.S. 119 going over Pine/Whitesburg Mountain and U.S. 23 going across Jenkins Mountain into Virginia are very slick as well.

Officials with District 12 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also posted this on their Facebook page about road conditions.

Officials with the KYTC District 12 posted a road update early Sunday morning about road conditions in their district. (KYTC District 12 Facebook)

Areas that have low visibility (a lot of fog), as indicated on the map below, are more likely to be slick.

Visibility map as of 8:50 a.m. Sunday (WYMT)

