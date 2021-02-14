Road, fire crews preparing for worst as winter storms approach

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As communities celebrate Valentine’s Day, crews in the Commonwealth are preparing for the next round of winter storms.

“Some areas are going to look like they’re wet and it could very well be black ice and it may just look like a wet portion of the road and you know, you could slide easily on that,” Viper Fire and Rescue Captain Joseph Harris said.

Harris encouraged people to keep an emergency kit with items such as batteries and flashlights.

“You’re going to want to make sure if you’ve got a generator, that you’ve got fuel for your generator,” Harris said. “Whether that’s propane or gasoline, make sure that you do have extra of that around.”

Harris also said to use ventless propane heaters that require no electricity and do not push out carbon monoxide if necessary.

“That’s going to be a great source of alternative heat that doesn’t have to have power,” Harris said. “If you only have one, put up some blankets across your hallways, doorways, whatever, to try to keep the heat and move to a more centralized location.”

It is not just advice that they are offering. Harris said he and his crew are ready to go if they are called on.

“We do have chains for our trucks so in case we were to encounter snow-covered roads or icy situations,” Harris said. “We’re going to try to get there as quickly and as safely as possible.”

“That’s what we’re here for. We’re here to protect and serve our communities, make sure everybody’s as safe as possible,” he added.

