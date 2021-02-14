Makeshift memorial for Pulaski deputy destroyed overnight

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information from the public after a makeshift memorial for a fallen officer was destroyed.

A roadside memorial for Sgt. Perry Hodge on Rt. 211, which included flags, appears to have been intentionally torn down, according to a post made Sunday morning on the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

According to the post, sometime between Saturday night into Sunday, deputies believe someone “took it upon themselves to heartlessly destroy the roadside memorial that was set up in honor of our recently lost brother, Sgt. Perry Hodge.”

The Sheriff’s Office asked that if anyone has information as to “the identify of the culprits that committed such a dastardly and atrocious act upon the memorial to the man who spent the last years of his life selflessly serving our community, let us know.”

Hodge was killed one month ago on Rt. 11 in Pulaski County. According to Virginia State Police, the driver of a Chevrolet 1500 pickup was going south on Route 11, crossed the center line and hit Hodge’s truck head on. He died on the scene.

The driver, Michael Dominic Morris, 26 of Pulaski, was arrested and charged on four felony warrants including Aggravated Involuntary Manslaughter; Reckless Driving while Suspended that Caused a Death; Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle; and Felony Murder.

Sunday’s Facebook post on the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office went on to say: “To whoever did this, let me explain a few things to you. Perry Hodge was one of the absolute best people to ever walk this planet. What he stood for while he walked among us is something that you will never understand, but that does not mean you have to try to besmirch his memory. Perry had a spirit of service to his fellow human beings that you and a thousand like you will never be able to extinguish, and that spirit will ALWAYS live on in the men and women of Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.”

