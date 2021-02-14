Looking for closings and delays? Find them here!

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As the latest winter blast rolls in, schools and businesses will start to issue their snow and ice plans.

You can find the updated list at the link below:

https://www.wymt.com/weather/closings/

If you would like to sign your business or church up so your closing will display on-air, online and on our app, you can also do that at the link above. Just fill out the form under WYMT Admin Closing Code Request on the right side of the screen.

