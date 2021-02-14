Advertisement

Looking for closings and delays? Find them here!

WYMT School Closings
WYMT School Closings(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As the latest winter blast rolls in, schools and businesses will start to issue their snow and ice plans.

You can find the updated list at the link below:

https://www.wymt.com/weather/closings/

If you would like to sign your business or church up so your closing will display on-air, online and on our app, you can also do that at the link above. Just fill out the form under WYMT Admin Closing Code Request on the right side of the screen.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Credit: Whitley County Sheriff's Dept.
UPDATE: I-75 reopens after multiple crashes
Here is the WYMT Weather Team's current thoughts on the snow and ice potential for the...
Winter storm approaching the mountains, snow, sleet and ice all possible starting tonight
WYMT Cold
Slick roads causing crashes across the region, police asking people to stay at home
These gulls were seen at the Pikeville Walmart.
Flock of gulls spotted in parts of eastern Kentucky
WYMT Cold
Freezing drizzle Saturday, more freezing rain chances move in late Sunday

Latest News

Kentucky State Police are responding to multiple crashes in Rockcastle County.
Multiple crashes reported on I-75 in Rockcastle Co.
I-75 in Berea closed due to a crash
I-75 in Berea closed due to a crash
The squad operates mostly in Laurel County, but responds to other regions when requested.
Rescue Squad: I-75, roads in Laurel County too slick to drive on
Forecast
Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 6PM Forecast - February 14th, 2021