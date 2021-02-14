Kentucky Utilities preparing for potential power outages ahead of winter weather

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Countless Kentuckians lost power during this week’s ice storm.

After crews worked around the clock restoring electricity area by area, they’re gearing up for round two of winter weather.

“When you have this much ice that’s still sticking around that hasn’t melted yet, and then you have another round of snow and ice on top of that, it could create a lot of problems,” says KU spokesperson Daniel Lowry.

Lowry says 30,000 KU customers were left without electricity after this past ice storm, 5,000 of them in Lexington. He says everything is back up and running, but will that remain true as the weather worsens?

Lowry says it’s hard to predict how many homes could lose power. He shares assistance is ready and crews are standing by at more than 40 operation centers across the state.

Some tips you can keep in mind:

- Watch out for downed lines and any trees they’re touching, as they could be energized.

-If you do lose power and use a generator, make sure it’s outside in a well-ventilated area. Don’t re-fuel it during operation.

Lowry says neighborhoods could be on different circuits. This means it’s possible you could be without power, even if you’re neighbors have the lights on.

Lowry says crews will be working as fast, and as safely, as they can.

“This last round we didn’t get anybody hurt we had no safety incidents and that is very important to us at KU, we don’t want any of our technicians hurt,” Lowry says.

LG&E and KU customers with registered accounts can report an outage online at lge-ku.com or by texting outage to 4lgeku (454358). To report a downed wire, LG&E customers should call 502-589-1444; KU customers should call 1-800-981-0600. To view the outage map, you can visit https://stormcenter.lge-ku.com/

