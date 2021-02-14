Advertisement

Hiking trails closed at Breaks Interstate Park due to falling trees

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREAKS, Va. (WYMT) - Breaks Interstate Park announced Sunday that it would be closing all hiking trails, overlooks, playgrounds, and other outdoor areas until further notice.

This comes following ice accumulation last week and ongoing freezing temperatures across much of the region.

Park officials say the accumulating ice is causing trees and branches to fall “every few minutes” due to added weight which has created hazardous conditions.

Crews are working to clear debris as the mountains prepare for the possibility of further ice accumulation.

Park officials say they will update people on conditions via Facebook once conditions improve.

