Governor Beshear announces more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate continues to drop

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,710 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 388,798 cases.

The state’s positivity rate dropped once again and now sits at 6.78%.

Gov. Beshear also reported 10 new deaths in the Commonwealth on Sunday, bringing Kentucky’s death toll to 4,282.

At least 45,880 people have recovered from the virus.

As of Sunday, 76 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

