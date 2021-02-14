Advertisement

Governor Andy Beshear outlines preparations for next winter storm

Emergency crews in Lexington responded to several crashes due to the slick roads Wednesday...
Emergency crews in Lexington responded to several crashes due to the slick roads Wednesday morning.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear said Kentuckians need to prepare for another round of winter weather.

“We need Kentuckians to prepare for another two rounds of storms bringing more snow, ice and freezing temperatures,” Gov. Beshear said. “As these storms arrive, we need Kentuckians to make a plan for their families to stay safe, warm and, if possible, off the roads.”

Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plan to concentrate on maintaining interstates, parkways and highly traveled routes. They will also be assisting with tree clearing operations to remove debris from roads. According to the governor’s office, crews in the Northeastern part of the state are still working on tree removal from the last storm.

“We took advantage of the break in the weather this weekend to replenish salt inventories in our highway district maintenance facilities,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “Our crews will be working tirelessly to clear roads of snow, but ice poses serious challenges and risks to highway safety; so I continue to urge Kentuckians to restrict travel as much as possible.”

Gray said if people must be on the roads this week, to treat a dark traffic signal as a four-way stop, reduce driving speeds and wear your seatbelt.

If you experience a power outage during this storm, contact your local utility company. If possible, prepare for the need to use an alternate source of heat. Be aware of the dangers of such heating sources and carbon monoxide poisoning. Generators, camp stoves and charcoal grills should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows. Never use a gas stovetop or oven as a heating source for your home. For more safety information about alternate heating sources, visit the CDC’s website here.

For the latest WKYT forecast, visit this link.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Credit: Whitley County Sheriff's Dept.
UPDATE: I-75 reopens after multiple crashes
Here is the WYMT Weather Team's current thoughts on the snow and ice potential for the...
Winter storm approaching the mountains, snow, sleet and ice all possible starting tonight
WYMT Cold
Slick roads causing crashes across the region, police asking people to stay at home
These gulls were seen at the Pikeville Walmart.
Flock of gulls spotted in parts of eastern Kentucky
WYMT Cold
Freezing drizzle Saturday, more freezing rain chances move in late Sunday

Latest News

Kentucky State Police are responding to multiple crashes in Rockcastle County.
Multiple crashes reported on I-75 in Rockcastle Co.
I-75 in Berea closed due to a crash
I-75 in Berea closed due to a crash
The squad operates mostly in Laurel County, but responds to other regions when requested.
Rescue Squad: I-75, roads in Laurel County too slick to drive on
Forecast
Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 6PM Forecast - February 14th, 2021
WYMT School Closings
Looking for closings and delays? Find them here!