Big Sandy RECC crews prepare as potential ice storm may cause multi-day power outages

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As Eastern Kentucky may experience another potential ice storm, Big Sandy Rural Electric Cooperative crews are working to prepare for possible power outages.

Cold temperatures and slick roads are what many people throughout counties in Kentucky may experience as another ice storm is expected to hit the mountains.

Providing electricity for 13,000 members in eight counties, Big Sandy RECC officials are working to help members the best they can.

President and General Manager Bruce Davis said the workforce has been meeting daily and is fully prepared to tackle the anticipated ice storm.

Davis encourages people to have items handy like flashlights, blankets and other crucial items and he says customers could experience multi-day outages.

“They just need to be prepared for that. If we get that type of damage, widespread across our service territory and we’re going to have power out for a week to two weeks, so they need to be prepared without power for that length of time,” he said. “Not that they will, but they need to be prepared to do that.”

Big Sandy RECC members who may experience outages can text the word outage to 55050 or call 1 888-789-7322.

