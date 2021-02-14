All “A” Classic delayed due to winter weather advisory

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky All “A” Classic statewide basketball tournament will be delayed until at least Tuesday according to a release from the All “A” Classic Board.

The board says the decision was made after consulting with Eastern Kentucky University, the City of Richmond, and the National Weather Service.

The delay is in large part due to potential ice storms and wintery weather expected to hit much of Eastern and Central Kentucky beginning on Sunday night.

The board says it will continue to evaluate the situation on Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning before announcing an official reschedule time.

The Board says it will let schools know as soon as times can be determined.

