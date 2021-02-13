Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM Q&A | How does it affect pregnancy?

Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, many questions have been raised about the vaccines, how to get one, and their side effects.

How do the vaccines affect pregnancy?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says pregnant women with COVID-19 have an increased risk of severe illness.

Dr. Agatha Critchfield, a maternal-fetal specialist at Baptist Health Lexington, says about 15,000 pregnant women have received the vaccine and no concerns have been reported.

“We have been reassured enough at this point and know that COVID is significant enough in pregnancy that all of our national overseeing bodies — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists — have all endorsed pregnant women, or women who want to get pregnant, or women who are breastfeeding getting the vaccine if they want.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Credit: Whitley County Sheriff's Dept.
UPDATE: I-75 reopens after multiple crashes
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces new COVID-19 vaccine sites in Eastern Kentucky
WYMT Cold
Freezing drizzle Saturday morning, Winter Storm Watch starts Sunday night
These gulls were seen at the Pikeville Walmart.
Flock of gulls spotted in parts of eastern Kentucky
Gov. Beshear Launches $264 Million Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, registered nurse, Adele Prieto, left, receives her...
Tight supply creates reluctance over federal vaccine sites
Forty states are seeing downward trends in new COVID-19 cases as the U.S. surpasses 480,000...
New COVID cases decrease in 40 states
FILE - In this Feb. 2, ,2021 file photo, a traveler walks through Terminal B of LaGuardia...
Airlines push White House to reject testing for US flights
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, Lear Preston, 4, who attends Scott Joplin Elementary...
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely
The report concluded that vitamin C and zinc did nothing to help people with COVID, even when...
Vitamin C and zinc don’t help fight COVID, study says