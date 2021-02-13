Too much love? Dr. explains signs of ‘love addiction’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you experiencing “love addicton?” With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, a doctor says 3-10 percent of people experience the condition.

Also known as pathological love, the condition refers to a “pattern of behavior characterized by a maladaptive, pervasive and excessive interest towards one or more romantic partners, resulting in lack of control, the renounce of other interests and behavior, and other negative consequences,” according to an article published in Psychology Today.

According to Dr. Shahla Modir, Chief Medical Officer at All Points North Lodge, there are signs and symptoms to be aware of that could indicate love addiction:

Too much time invested in another person

Maintaining little to no boundaries

Becoming too vulnerable too quickly

Becoming overly attached to someone who doesn’t know

Becoming preoccupied with romantic fantasies

In relationships, a person may be obsessing with someone they’ve never met before, flirt with online, or barely know

Here are some solutions Dr. Modir recommends for addressing love addiction:

“Treat other addictions first. Other addictions are sometimes present. So the first step is typically getting help for other addictions. At All Points North Lodge, we treat both the addiction symptoms and the root cause. Both of those are essential to sustainable recovery.”

“Disengage from the addictive. Next is disengaging from the addictive part of behaviors and relationships. This happens by creating distance and boundaries. Like breaking an addiction, this can be a long hard process. So getting support from a treatment center or therapist for the difficult times is really helpful.”

“Work through the root problem. Find someone or somewhere that will help you work through the unresolved trauma that is at the root of the addiction. Our therapists at All Points North Lodge treat trauma and addiction, so steps 1-3 can run simultaneously. Our therapists also teach healthy coping skills to replace the dysfunction.”

“Practice codependency. Work on codependency with your therapist and peers, because that exists in so many relationships of the love addicted. In fact, our therapists at APN Lodge recommend codependence reading to nearly all clients at some point. So often, there’s work to do at the root cause with a trauma program to sort all this out and learn how to have healthy relationships.”

