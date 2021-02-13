Advertisement

Road crews in Scott Co. prepare for round two of winter weather

"It's just a very challenging event and I'm fortunate to have the employees that I have that...
"It's just a very challenging event and I'm fortunate to have the employees that I have that hang in there with me and do what we need to make the roads safe," Brandenburg says.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - We’re still dealing with effects from this week’s ice storm that has not only left roads dangerously slick but thousands without power.

In Scott County crews have been working tirelessly, only to wait for round two of this winter weather.

“I’ve been doing this almost 20 years it’s turning my hair white,” says Scott County director of roads J.R. Brandenburg.

In those 20 years, he says he’s seen back-to-back storms like this only about four times.

“It’s just a very challenging event and I’m fortunate to have the employees that I have that hang in there with me and do what we need to make the roads safe,” Brandenburg says.

Brandenburg says he’s worried about the fatigue of drivers. After days of putting down a thousand tons worth of salt and continuous plowing, they got roads in decent shape. Now, they have to do it all again.

Plus, Brandenburg says ice brings unique challenges. He explains it pulls tree limbs down, bonds to the roads, and takes a long time to clear even with the help of salt.

“It won’t react. You can throw it out there but you got to go back a few hours later and bust off the top lawyer and it was a challenging event, I’ll say the least,” Brandenburg says.

Brandenburg says it’s safest to hunker down at home. If you must get on the roads, before getting the green light, experts say to keep some things in mind. They advise watching your speed, filling up your car with gas, and bringing an emergency kit.

Luckily Brandenburg says crews have a salt barn fully stocked, so there’s no worry of running low on supplies.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Credit: Whitley County Sheriff's Dept.
UPDATE: I-75 reopens after multiple crashes
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces new COVID-19 vaccine sites in Eastern Kentucky
These gulls were seen at the Pikeville Walmart.
Flock of gulls spotted in parts of eastern Kentucky
WYMT Cold
Freezing drizzle Saturday morning, Winter Storm Watch starts Sunday night
Gov. Beshear Launches $264 Million Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund

Latest News

A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus deaths surpass 10,000 in Tennessee
Floyd County Health Department: 20 open appointments for COVID-19 vaccines
Logo images for WYMT newscasts
We’ve made it easy for you to download the WYMT news app!
About 1,000 people in Clark County were still without power on Saturday morning.
Clark County still experiencing power outages three days after the winter storm