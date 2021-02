(WYMT) - Interstate 75 northbound at mile marker 24 is closed.

Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies said I-75 is closed at exit 25.

**ALERT** Multi vehicle accident at the 24MM impacting both directions. I75 is completely shut down at the 25MM ramps.... Posted by Corbin Fire Department on Friday, February 12, 2021

Laurel County Fire Department officials estimate it to be closed for at least one hour.

Officials are reporting multiple crashes due to slick road conditions.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

Road closure alert! I-75 northbound at 24 mile marker is closed, estimated for an hour. Multiple accidents reported and... Posted by Laurel County Fire Department on Friday, February 12, 2021

