Advertisement

One Year Ago: Two people taken to hospital after rockslide causes Pike County train derailment

(WYMT)
(WYMT)(WYMT)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On the morning of February 13, 2020, a diesel train carrying ethanol derailed outside of Elkhorn City.

Two CSX employees had to be rescued from the scene and taken to the hospital. The train’s diesel fuel leaked out, which led to a fire.

As the tanker cars were filled with Ethanol, in the process of making gasoline, people in the Ratliff Bottom/Draffin area were evacuated as a safety precaution.

Some diesel fuel did get into the river, but officials said it could have been much worse. Two water districts, Mountain Water District and the City of Pikeville were affected by the spill.

Days of continuous rain across the region led to the tracks being covered in mud, which Kentucky State Police say led to the derailment.

Many in the region said it was a day they would never forget.

Witnesses said the sound echoed through the area, bringing people to their windows to see the smoke and fire.

“It’s just less than a mile within my house. We really didn’t realize what was happening,” one neighbor told us during our coverage of the incident. “They won’t talk a whole lot about it.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Credit: Whitley County Sheriff's Dept.
UPDATE: I-75 reopens after multiple crashes
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces new COVID-19 vaccine sites in Eastern Kentucky
WYMT Cold
Freezing drizzle Saturday morning, Winter Storm Watch starts Sunday night
These gulls were seen at the Pikeville Walmart.
Flock of gulls spotted in parts of eastern Kentucky
Gov. Beshear Launches $264 Million Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund

Latest News

Forecast
Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's PM Update-2.13.21
Photo Credit: London Police Department
Icy roads causing crashes throughout Eastern Kentucky Saturday morning
Uhaul florist
East Tenn. woman selling flower bouquets out of U-Haul
WYMT Cold
Freezing drizzle Saturday, more freezing rain chances move in late Sunday