New brewery coming to Harlan County

New brewery opening in Harlan County(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Owner and Founder Geoff Marietta said he never dreamed of opening a brewery until he received an email from his business partner and investor Gill Harland.

“And it had this logo as an attached picture, and I thought really are you serious here and we had a conversation and he said yeah I want to do this,” Harlan County Beer Company Owner and Founder Geoff Marietta said.

Opening a new business during the pandemic has been a frightening and exciting time for Marietta, especially after acquiring the rights to use the century-old Bissel Building.

“The building itself is this historic building built in the 1920′s right on Courthouse Square. It’s an anchor in downtown Harlan,” Marietta said.

The brewery will be more than just beer because burgers and salads are also on the menu.

“We’ll source it all as much as we can locally and that’s going to be the draw that comes in and then, yeah, if you want to have a beer, have a beer,” Marietta said.

And the recent weather did not stop them either.

“We’ve got a great hard working crew that’ll work whether it’s five degrees or ninety-five degree. They’re not going to let the weather get in their way,” Marietta said.

Spreading a message to investors outside of the state.

“Now it’s time to start thanking the hardworking people of Eastern Kentucky and Harlan County and the way you do that is by investing in local businesses that are trying to make it a go there,” Marietta said.

The Harlan County Beer Company is slated to open its doors sometime later this year. Marietta says besides the food and beer, they plan to have a stage in the brewery for live music.

