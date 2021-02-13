Advertisement

Kentucky River District officials working to speedily administer COVID-19 vaccines

Outside of the Kentucky River District Health Department
Outside of the Kentucky River District Health Department(Connor James)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly one year after COVID-19 hit the U.S., health officials in the Commonwealth are well aware of one region’s long history of health problems.

“When you look at Eastern Kentucky, we have some of the poorest health outcomes,” Kentucky River District Public Health Director Scott Lockard said. “We have a lot of health factors that present challenges for us.”

Even so, the area has given out the most COVID-19 vaccinations in the state to date, something that Lockard pointed out, stretches far beyond the borders of Perry County.

“The Kentucky River District Health Department serves seven counties - Perry, Knott, Letcher, Leslie, Wolfe, Lee and Owsley. So what’s coming into here is really a district allocation,” Lockard said.

Lockard and other health organizations in the area continue to work hand-in-hand, something that he said is very encouraging.

“This pandemic has shown us that we’re all facing a challenge that turf issues aside, there’s no that agency, this agency,” Lockard said. “We’re all on the same team.”

It is that initiative that has allowed them to give out as many vaccines as possible.

“In those seven counties, we have administered 13,569 vaccines,” Lockard said.

As distribution continues, Lockard encourages those who have been offered a shot to be patient.

“We have a very limited supply of vaccine coming into the state, and they’re trying to distribute it in an equitable manner as possible and get it out to everyone as equitably as we can,” Lockard said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Credit: Whitley County Sheriff's Dept.
UPDATE: I-75 reopens after multiple crashes
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces new COVID-19 vaccine sites in Eastern Kentucky
These gulls were seen at the Pikeville Walmart.
Flock of gulls spotted in parts of eastern Kentucky
WYMT Cold
Freezing drizzle Saturday morning, Winter Storm Watch starts Sunday night
Gov. Beshear Launches $264 Million Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund

Latest News

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Beshear announces more than 700 COVID-19 cases Saturday, positivity rate below 7% for second straight day
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus deaths surpass 10,000 in Tennessee
Floyd County Health Department: 20 open appointments for COVID-19 vaccines
Logo images for WYMT newscasts
We’ve made it easy for you to download the WYMT news app!