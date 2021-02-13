Kentucky River District officials working to speedily administer COVID-19 vaccines

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly one year after COVID-19 hit the U.S., health officials in the Commonwealth are well aware of one region’s long history of health problems.

“When you look at Eastern Kentucky, we have some of the poorest health outcomes,” Kentucky River District Public Health Director Scott Lockard said. “We have a lot of health factors that present challenges for us.”

Even so, the area has given out the most COVID-19 vaccinations in the state to date, something that Lockard pointed out, stretches far beyond the borders of Perry County.

“The Kentucky River District Health Department serves seven counties - Perry, Knott, Letcher, Leslie, Wolfe, Lee and Owsley. So what’s coming into here is really a district allocation,” Lockard said.

Lockard and other health organizations in the area continue to work hand-in-hand, something that he said is very encouraging.

“This pandemic has shown us that we’re all facing a challenge that turf issues aside, there’s no that agency, this agency,” Lockard said. “We’re all on the same team.”

It is that initiative that has allowed them to give out as many vaccines as possible.

“In those seven counties, we have administered 13,569 vaccines,” Lockard said.

As distribution continues, Lockard encourages those who have been offered a shot to be patient.

“We have a very limited supply of vaccine coming into the state, and they’re trying to distribute it in an equitable manner as possible and get it out to everyone as equitably as we can,” Lockard said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.