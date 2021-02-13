Icy roads causing crashes throughout Eastern Kentucky Saturday morning
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many local law enforcement and fire department officials throughout Eastern Kentucky posted on Facebook of crashes they responded to early Saturday morning.
Officials are urging drivers to use caution when driving especially on roads that appear to be clear.
For the latest on breaking news and weather, you can download the WYMT news app. It is free on your phone’s app store.
Below are Facebook posts from emergency crews:
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.