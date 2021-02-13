Icy roads causing crashes throughout Eastern Kentucky Saturday morning

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many local law enforcement and fire department officials throughout Eastern Kentucky posted on Facebook of crashes they responded to early Saturday morning.

Officials are urging drivers to use caution when driving especially on roads that appear to be clear.

Below are Facebook posts from emergency crews:

Firefighters spent a majority of the night and early morning on I-75 working multiple separate injury accidents. At... Posted by Corbin Fire Department on Saturday, February 13, 2021

***USE CAUTION*** London’s streets, especially side streets are deceiving and appear to be clear, but are very slick... Posted by London Police Department, KY on Saturday, February 13, 2021

