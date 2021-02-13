Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces more than 700 COVID-19 cases Saturday, positivity rate below 7% for second straight day

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 769 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 387,090 cases. This marks the lowest single-day new case count since September.

That is out of tests administered, bringing the state’s positivity rate down to 6.87%.

Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 266 in the ICU. 143 patients remain on a ventilator.

Gov. Beshear also reported 19 new deaths in the Commonwealth on Saturday, bringing Kentucky’s death toll to 4.272.

At least 45,606 people have recovered from the virus.

As of Saturday, 87 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

