Freezing drizzle Saturday, more freezing rain chances move in late Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will mainly be on that drier side the remainder of the day; however, a stray drizzle can be expected.

Today

Most of the rain chances from this morning have moved out. Sidewalks, porches, and driveways are looking to be the most slippery spots. Although roads look pretty good on our cameras, they could be slick in spots as well, so drive with caution. Clouds will hang around all day, making conditions a little gloomy. Even though most of that morning rain has moved out, the moisture will still stick around, so a stray drizzle throughout the day isn’t impossible. Highs are expected to get into the mid to upper 30s so most of that drizzle will be rain. A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 1:00 p.m. today.

Winter Weather Advisory 02.13.2021 (WYMT)

Tonight, temperatures drop back into the 20s, so we will begin to see freezing drizzle once again. Roads could be slick, so try to stay off of them if possible. With the moisture and the cold air, it will be perfect conditions for fog to build up in the region.

Extended Forecast

Sunday morning we continue to see those foggy conditions. A few stray chances are possible, but we look to mainly stay dry for the daytime hours. Highs will get into the mid-30s. Sunday evening we look to see our next system move in. We could see a mixture of a wintry mix, freezing rain, and maybe even some flurries depending where you are. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the counties below starting Sunday at 7 p.m. and lasts through Tuesday morning.

Winter Storm Watch 2/12 (WYMT Weather)

The winter mess continues Monday morning with it becoming more scattered throughout the day. We will see a mixture of a wintry mix, freezing rain, and some snow throughout the day. Highs will stay at or below freezing with lows dipping back into the 20s. Models show another round of freezing rain late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Right now, it is too early to talk about how much freezing rain, or maybe snow, we could see, but we do know this could be another high impactful event. Stay up to date throughout the weekend and keep the WYMT Weather App handy.

Luckily we begin to dry out again Tuesday. A few chances may linger around the morning hours, but by the afternoon we see sun and clouds return. Highs stay below freezing and in the low 30s.

Wednesday looks pretty good for the daytime hours, as well. Clouds filter back in and although it will be gloomy, our main chances don’t look to arrive until later Wednesday evening.

Overnight Wednesday and thru Thursday we see yet another wintry system moving through. Early on we could see a wintry mix, but it should transfer to rain throughout the day Thursday as highs get into the low 40s. It will transfer back into a wintery mix in the evening as lows fall into the 20s.

By Friday morning, we may even see some snow due to the remaining moisture and cold temperatures.

It’s going to be another active weather week, so buckle up and make sure you have a way to stay weather aware.

