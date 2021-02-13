Floyd County Health Department: 20 open appointments for COVID-19 vaccines
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Health Department officials posted on Facebook about open appointments for COVID-19 vaccines.
20 open appointments will be available on Monday, February 15 for those 70 and older.
Here are the requirements below:
- This is for those who have not received their first-time dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
- You must live in Floyd County.
- You must call for a time to receive your vaccine on Monday. Walk-ins are not accepted.
- You are asked to show proof of residency and bring your insurance card.
You can call 606-886-2788 for an appointment.
