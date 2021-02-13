Advertisement

Floyd County Health Department: 20 open appointments for COVID-19 vaccines

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Health Department officials posted on Facebook about open appointments for COVID-19 vaccines.

20 open appointments will be available on Monday, February 15 for those 70 and older.

Here are the requirements below:

  • This is for those who have not received their first-time dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
  • You must live in Floyd County.
  • You must call for a time to receive your vaccine on Monday. Walk-ins are not accepted.
  • You are asked to show proof of residency and bring your insurance card.

You can call 606-886-2788 for an appointment.

February 12, 2021 COVID 19 VACCINE UPDATE Monday 15th, 2021 The health department will have 20 open appointments on...

Posted by Floyd County Health Department on Saturday, February 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Credit: Whitley County Sheriff's Dept.
UPDATE: I-75 reopens after multiple crashes
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces new COVID-19 vaccine sites in Eastern Kentucky
These gulls were seen at the Pikeville Walmart.
Flock of gulls spotted in parts of eastern Kentucky
WYMT Cold
Freezing drizzle Saturday morning, Winter Storm Watch starts Sunday night
Gov. Beshear Launches $264 Million Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund

Latest News

A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus deaths surpass 10,000 in Tennessee
Logo images for WYMT newscasts
We’ve made it easy for you to download the WYMT news app!
About 1,000 people in Clark County were still without power on Saturday morning.
Clark County still experiencing power outages three days after the winter storm
"It's just a very challenging event and I'm fortunate to have the employees that I have that...
Road crews in Scott Co. prepare for round two of winter weather