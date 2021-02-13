Advertisement

East Tenn. woman selling flower bouquets out of U-Haul

The flower bouquets are specially ordered from Colombia and Ecuador.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Driving by Lutheran Messiah Church you might notice an East Tennessee woman in the parking lot selling unique bouquets of flowers out of a U-Haul truck.

Gail Borowicz has been in the business for around four years, but this year she was inspired to do something of her own.

“I’ve always worked Valentine’s Day, and I never had a boyfriend until now... I never knew what love was really because it was always one sided. and now I’ve finally figured out what all those love songs are about because he is crazy about me,” said Borowicz.

Borowicz says she’s got something for every budget.

Flowers are specially ordered from Colombia and Ecuador and a percentage of her sales will go to Lutheran Messiah Church.

You can purchase the flowers at Lutheran Messiah Church between 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

