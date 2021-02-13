Billy Ray to step down as CEO of Glasgow EPB, company votes to drop lawsuit against TVA

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, the Glasgow Electric Plant Board Board of Directors met via Zoom for a special called meeting.

This comes after a discussion during Monday night’s city council meeting on whether or not the EPB should continue to challenge the validity of its contract with the TVA.

During the city council meeting, Mayor Harold Armstrong said Maureen Carpenter had a conversation with the TVA who stated they did not know if they could continue giving out all of their benefits with the EPB’s contract under jeopardy.

The mayor acted concerned because Carpenter also mentioned a large company was showing interest in locating in Glasgow, and these benefits attract that type of industry to help fuel the economy.

“So I called the chairman of the Electric Plant Board,” Mayor Armstrong said. “I told him what TVA had told Maureen Carpenter, and at that point he said ‘we’re trying to protect the residential customers of Glasgow, however, if the TVA will guarantee her all the tools in her belt, we will take away the lawsuit, we’ll ratify the contract, we’ll try to get down to business as usual.’”

Mayor Armstrong went on to say that the TVA told Maureen Carpenter if the EPB Board of Directors voted to pull out of the lawsuit in their next meeting they would help the city of Glasgow ‘as much as they could’ with economic development.

Chairman of the EPB D.T. Froedge, then contacted the mayor and said the board would drop out of the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, during a special called EPB Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, it was announced that William “Billy” Ray, the long-time superintendent of the EPB is stepping down from his role as of March 1, 2021.

“After March 1 Billy Ray has agreed to act as an advisory consultant to the Electric Plant Board for a minimum of three months at his option and his option only he may continue thereafter for an additional three months for no more than six months total,” Rick Hughes, an attorney present at the meeting, said.

On Friday at 9 a.m. the EPB Board of directors held another special called meeting where they unanimously voted to part ways with the Lexington law firm in the matter against the TVA.

They decided to continue keeping ties with Frost Brown Todd LLC in case they needed them for something in the future.

“I don’t recommend we drop the engagement. We may need attorneys yet,” Froedge said. “These are some of the best attorneys. If we don’t ask them to do anything, they won’t bill anything.”

He made it clear that as soon as he had a phone conversation with the attorneys the lawsuit against the TVA would be dropped.

