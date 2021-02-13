Advertisement

Akal’s 35, Lady Black Bears’ close win highlight Friday night basketball in Harlan

By Cory Sanning
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan junior guard Jordan Akal poured in a game-high 35 points as the Green Dragons cruised to an emphatic 74-50 win over rival Harlan County at home on Friday.

The victory marked Harlan’s first-ever triumph over the Black Bears and helped them clinch the number one seed in the upcoming All A State Tournament in front of a raucous home crowd.

Down the road at Harlan County, the Lady Black Bears were able to hold off a late Harlan rally for a 60-55 win over the Lady Green Dragons at home.

Angel Wynn tried to give Harlan life late with tremendous shooting from beyond the arc, but Harlan County had an answer every time down the other end, executing on late-game free throws to seal the deal.

This story will be updated.

