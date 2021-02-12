Advertisement

W.Va. Delegates introduce bill that could reinstate death penalty

(WJHG)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - W.Va. Delegates have introduced a bill that could reinstate the death penalty under certain conditions.

HB2310, introduced by Geoff Foster (R - Putnam), Tom Fast (R - Fayette), and Ruth Rowan (R - Hampshire), would allow the death penalty to be invoked in some first degree murder cases.

If a defendant is found guilty in a first degree murder trial, juries would have the option of sentencing the person to death or life imprisonment - so long as at least one of 13 conditions are met.

These conditions include the victim being an individual who was killed in the performance of his or her duty (such as firemen or police officers), the murder being the result of controlled substance use, or the defendant having a significant history of violent felony charges.

In HB2310, any death sentence would automatically be reviewed on the record by the Supreme Court of Appeals, who would either confirm the sentence or remand the case for resentencing.

If HB2310 passes, each death sentence would be executed by lethal injection at least three months after the sentencing.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands still without power following ice storm
Ice Storm Warning 2/10
Icy day ahead as freezing rain continues for most
Photo: Johnnie Nicholson
Freezing rain continues for some overnight
Knox Drive-In
New drive-in theater coming to Barbourville
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces new COVID-19 vaccine sites in Eastern Kentucky

Latest News

WYMT Cold
Freezing drizzle Saturday morning, Winter Storm Watch starts Sunday night
Horses saved at Johnson County Animal Shelter
Animals rescued, taken to the Johnson County Animal Shelter
Lee Sexton
Lee Sexton, famous Letcher County musician dies at 92
Received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine? You can skip quarantine, CDC officials say