W.Va. Delegates introduce bill that could reinstate death penalty

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - W.Va. Delegates have introduced a bill that could reinstate the death penalty under certain conditions.

HB2310, introduced by Geoff Foster (R - Putnam), Tom Fast (R - Fayette), and Ruth Rowan (R - Hampshire), would allow the death penalty to be invoked in some first degree murder cases.

If a defendant is found guilty in a first degree murder trial, juries would have the option of sentencing the person to death or life imprisonment - so long as at least one of 13 conditions are met.

These conditions include the victim being an individual who was killed in the performance of his or her duty (such as firemen or police officers), the murder being the result of controlled substance use, or the defendant having a significant history of violent felony charges.

In HB2310, any death sentence would automatically be reviewed on the record by the Supreme Court of Appeals, who would either confirm the sentence or remand the case for resentencing.

If HB2310 passes, each death sentence would be executed by lethal injection at least three months after the sentencing.

