Tennessee dog inherits millions after owner’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The bond between a dog and its owner is strong. So strong, in this case, that the owner left millions behind to pamper the pooch even after the owner’s death.

Lulu, an 8-year-old border collie, was a watchdog at her home in Nashville, WTVF’s Nick Beres reports. Now, she can afford her own security if she wants.

Martha Burton, Lulu’s caretaker, said, “She’s a good girl.” The two have been together for years as Burton, 88, took on Lulu’s care for the former owner, Bill Dorris. They were all friends.

Burton said Dorris was always on the road and wanted Lulu well cared for while he was gone.

“Well, he always left the dog for me to take care of,” said Burton.

Late last year, 84-year-old Dorris, who was a successful businessman, died. He named Lulu in his will and left her $5 million.

“I don’t really know what to think about it to tell you the truth. He just really loved the dog,” Burton said.

According to WTVF, the will specifies that the money is to provide for Lulu and that she is to remain with Burton.

WTVF reported that the estate is currently in probate, and it’s not clear how much it’s worth. Friends of Dorriso said he had vast real estate holdings and investments. Burton said all she knows is that Lulu is happy and loved.

The will states that Burton will be reimbursed for reasonable monthly expenses.

There are no plans to buy a solid gold dog bowl or diamond-encrusted collar. The will states Burton will simply be reimbursed for reasonable monthly expenses. WTVF reported that the trust will be handled by a conservator who will approve and reimburse Burton for expenses to care for Lulu. It’s not clear what will happen if there’s any money left when Lulu dies.

