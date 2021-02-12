Slick roads possible early, brief break before more potential winter weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we will head into the weekend on a dreary note, we will see a couple of drier days before we have to get ready for another system that could cause us headaches.

Today and Tonight

While we could see a little freezing drizzle this morning, the bulk of the moisture is gone. Roads could be slick in spots as temperatures dropped into the upper 20s in spots, so take it easy if you have to be out.

While some areas could see a few peeks of sunshine today, I think the clouds stick around for most of us. Highs should get above freezing, climbing into the mid to upper 30s.

Tonight, we’ll fall back to around 30 under mostly cloudy skies. There is a small chance for rain or freezing rain overnight.

Weekend Forecast

Models are split on Saturday’s forecast. We will see some rain chances, but there is some disagreement on when. Keep the umbrella handy, because you might have a use for it off and on all day. The good news is we will be above freezing, so it should just be a cold rain.

Valentine’s Day Sunday looks dry for the moment, at least during the day. It will be a cold day under mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will only be in the low to mid-30s during the day and fall into the 20s overnight.

Extended Forecast

All eyes are on Monday for our next potential winter storm. Models are a little conflicted on if we will see any snow, but they agree that more freezing rain is possible. While there is still some time to go, the last few runs have been consistent that we could see more ice accumulation. It’s something we will keep a close eye on and keep you posted throughout the weekend.

After Monday, it looks like we might dry out for a couple of days.

