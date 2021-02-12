Joe Chirico headed to GRC after winning title at Paintsville

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After leading Paintsville to its first football state title in school history, Joe Chirico is headed the Clark County to take over for George Rogers Clark, WYMT confirmed with Paintsville Athletic Director, Morris Copley.

Chirico was 86-20 in his time eight years at Paintsville. He took the Tigers to back-to-back Class 1A state title games, defeating Kentucky Country Dat, 38-7 in 2020.

At Paintsville, Chirico won six district titles and four region titles to go along with his two state title appearances in the last two seasons.

