Received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine? You can skip quarantine, CDC officials say

CORBIN/LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - People who received both doses of either the Pfizer of Moderna vaccine are not required to quarantine if they were exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“You have to complete both of those and then wait two weeks after that to fall into this,” said Dr. David Worthy, Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Baptist Health Corbin.

Doctors told WYMT data shows the vaccine is effective for at least three months as scientists learn more about how long it will last. If you have received a vaccine in the last three months you are not required to quarantine after exposure.

“There’s not good information on how transmissible you are after you are vaccinated,” said Dr. Worthy. “Can you still transmit the disease to someone else,” he added.

People are urged to still wear masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing to help keep the spread low.

“What we can’t do is jump the gun on this, we can’t presume that all of us don’t have to quarantine,” said Dr. Shelley Stanko, Chief Medical Officer of Saint Joseph London and Berea, “Or that there really is no reason to take these other precautions we aren’t there yet,” she added.

Even if you are fully vaccinated, you are reminded to monitor for symptoms 14 days after exposure.

You can read more from the CDC here.

This story will be updated.

