No. 20 Kentucky gets revenge with win over No. 16 Tennessee at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The taste of losing to Tennessee, 70-53 in January didn’t sit well with Kentucky. The 20th-ranked Cats responded with a 71-56 win over the 16th-ranked Lady Vols from Rupp Arena.

Kentucky trailed by one heading into the final quarter, but outscored the Lady Vols by 16 in the final frame to improve to 14-5 overall and 7-4 in SEC play

Chasity Patterson led the Wildcats with 21 points. Jasmine Massengill was the only other Wildcat in double figures with 11 points.

No. 20 Kentucky is back in action on Monday when they travel to Gainesville to take on Florida. The game tips off at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.