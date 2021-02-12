Advertisement

No. 20 Kentucky gets revenge with win over No. 16 Tennessee at Rupp Arena

Blair Green vs. Tennessee
Blair Green vs. Tennessee(Grace Bradley | Grace Bradley)
By Willie Hope
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The taste of losing to Tennessee, 70-53 in January didn’t sit well with Kentucky. The 20th-ranked Cats responded with a 71-56 win over the 16th-ranked Lady Vols from Rupp Arena.

Kentucky trailed by one heading into the final quarter, but outscored the Lady Vols by 16 in the final frame to improve to 14-5 overall and 7-4 in SEC play

Chasity Patterson led the Wildcats with 21 points. Jasmine Massengill was the only other Wildcat in double figures with 11 points.

No. 20 Kentucky is back in action on Monday when they travel to Gainesville to take on Florida. The game tips off at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ice Storm Warning was expanded early Wednesday morning. Parts of Southwest Virginia were...
Ice Storm Warning continues as freezing rain moves into the mountains
Knox Drive-In
New drive-in theater coming to Barbourville
Ice Storm Warning 2/10
Freezing rain arrives for most overnight into Thursday
Ice Storm Warning 2/9
Ice Storm Warning in effect for most of Eastern Kentucky
Ice Storm Warning 2/10
Icy day ahead as freezing rain continues for most

Latest News

Pineville's Whitney Caldwell and Breathitt County's Adreonna Schutz earn co-Player of the Weeek
Whitney Caldwell, Adreonna Schutz earn co-Player of the Week after quadruple-doubles
HS basketball
Whitney Caldwell, Adreonna Schutz earn co-Player of the Week
FILE -- In this March 18, 2017, file photo, an official game ball with the March Madness logo...
March Madness TV schedule, tipoff times and Selection Sunday announced
Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their Super Bowl victory with a boat parade. (Source: Bay News 9...
Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl win with boat parade