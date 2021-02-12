Advertisement

NCAA to allow conferences to decide upon automatic tournament bids

Can go to either regular season champs or conference tournament winner
2020 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
2020 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:22 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The NCAA on Friday announced it was allowing conferences to determine how to award automatic bids for this year’s NCAA basketball tournament. Each league will have until Feb. 26 to decide whether the regular season champion will get the automatic bid, or the conference tournament winner.

UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart is this year’s chairman of the NCAA Selection Committee.

Here is the NCAA’s press release:

February 12, 2021 1:00pm

The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Committees have provided flexibility this season for conferences to possibly adjust their automatic qualifier policy for the 2021 Championship. Due to the challenges presented by the pandemic, conferences have until February 26 to submit their automatic qualifier form that details whether their AQ is based on the conference tournament or regular season champion. Conference championship format, field size and dates are under the auspices of the conferences.

Both committees have had considerable discussion around the topic of conference championships and the value of participation. Ultimately, the committees believe the authority on conference championships should reflect current policy, which leaves decision-making at the conference and institutional level. However, if a conference elects to hold a tournament and have that champion represent the league as its AQ, then the committees encourage full participation of all teams that qualify for a conference championship and are eligible for the NCAA tournament. The committees believe this expectation honors the game and the extraordinary efforts of so many student-athletes, coaches and staff during the season, and provides the fullest evaluation opportunity for NCAA Tournament selection, seeding and bracketing.

- Mitch Barnhart, Chair of NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee

- Nina King, Chair of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee

