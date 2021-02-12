More than one thousand still without power in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than one thousand people are still without power in Madison County.

Crews are working to restore the power to more than 1,200 people. It has been out since early Thursday morning.

People are hunkering down and trying to do all they can to stay home.

For Christopher Kendrick, the ice storm did not just make him lose power but caused major problems with leaving his home.

“If I don’t get this cleared out...I will be stuck here for a long time,” Kendrick said.

Part of a tree fell onto his driveway and the ground is too soft to allow his four-wheel truck to drive around.

He is one that lost his power early Thursday morning.

“So I went with a text service and it gives a response that they are aware, we are on an outage. They are working on it,” Kendrick said.

Crews said restoring power is difficult and the weather is not helping. As long as there is ice in the trees, there will be problems.

Crews said power might be restored in one location, but then as crews head somewhere else, a tree limb will fall and the power is out again.

It is a one step forward, two steps back process.

Kendrick and others do what they can with what they have.

“We have an SUV, we got out and start that up. We have blankets, snack foods, a new things like that to eat,” Kendrick said.

Dustin Hesier, with Madison County Emergency Management, said this shows the resiliency of people in Kentucky.

Kendrick has no alternative heating source, but he is working to get one. He is hoping he is successful before another storm delivers another one-two punch.

Officials with Madison County Emergency Management remind people to follow their social media pages to get updates on weather response progress.

