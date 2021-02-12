Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, five deaths on Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments from across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and five deaths on Friday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported two deaths in Letcher County and one death in Perry County. This brings the death toll to 18 in Letcher County and 30 in Perry County. Letcher County also reported five new cases bringing the total to 1,593. Perry County reported 14 new cases bringing the total to 2,122. There are 11 new cases in Knott County bringing the total to 940. Lee County reported seven new cases bringing the total to 1,162. Leslie County reported three new cases bringing the total to 730. Owsley County has two new cases bringing the total to 387. There was one new case in Wolfe County bringing the total to 413.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported the 29th death in Jackson County. The individual was a 60-year-old man. The county also had two new cases bringing the total to 717 with 133 of those active. In Clay County, there are four new cases bringing the total to 1,864 with 64 of those active. Rockcastle County reported two new cases bringing the total to 684 with 41 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported one new death bringing the death toll to 27. The county also reported 24 new cases bringing the total to 3,224 with 136 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported nine new cases bringing the total to 2,599 with 110 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 51 new cases from Thursday and Friday bringing the total to 5,791.

The Knox County Health Department reported 19 new cases with three of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 2,971 with 93 of those active. Health officials are also warning that if you visited the Walmart Pharmacy in Williamsburg on Monday, Feb. 8th between 9 .m. and 5 p.m. or Tuesday, Feb. 9th between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. you may have been exposed to COVID-19. An employee at Oasis Pizza in Barbourville tested positive for COVID-19, so if you visited the restaurant on Wed. Feb. 10th health officials say you may have been exposed.

The Harlan County Health Department reported two new cases Thursday and three new cases Monday. This brings the county’s total to 2,315.

The Floyd County Health Department reported seven new cases bringing the total to 2,932 with 169 of those active.

