Lexington family’s home condemned after tree falls on it

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The ice storm is affecting communities across our region.

In Lexington, it has knocked out power for thousands. Several trees are down, blocking roads and some have fallen on homes.

A home at MLK and East 6th Street, near downtown Lexington, was condemned after one really big tree fell on top of it. No one is inside right now but a family does live there.

Tree fell on top of home near MLK and E 6th St in Lexington. Will have more live at noon. pic.twitter.com/5g5woxmcuO — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) February 11, 2021

The fire department left a note in the front door saying it is not safe to be inside. We’re told the family has children.

A man who lives behind the home tells us they’ve been trying to convince the family to cut down this tree for years. He said some branches from the tree even fell on top of his shed one time.

During our noon live shot another tree fell next to a home near MLK and 6th street. As we talked to the man who lives there were could here the tree cracking as the wind swayed its branches. pic.twitter.com/9c9a7s6rfM — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) February 11, 2021

A man who lives across the street is shocked by what he sees.

“There’s a huge hole. I just noticed it actually. I was wondering why all the fire trucks were out there this morning,” Nigel Haddad said. “But yeah, there’s a hole that’s about 10 feet wide it looks like on top of that house. I hope they’re ok. I think everybody was okay in the incident.”

One man had tree branches fall on top of his truck.

“It looks everything that cracked fell out of that smaller branch, so hopefully nothing else falls that’s bigger than that,” Cameron Gerace said.

In this neighborhood people are on pins and needles as trees sway and more branches break. Ice cycles lining the power lines creating a hazard.

Thankfully families on this street are doing okay. They say the battle is almost over and are bracing for the wintry weather ahead.

