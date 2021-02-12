Advertisement

Lexington family’s home condemned after tree falls on it

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The ice storm is affecting communities across our region.

In Lexington, it has knocked out power for thousands. Several trees are down, blocking roads and some have fallen on homes.

A home at MLK and East 6th Street, near downtown Lexington, was condemned after one really big tree fell on top of it. No one is inside right now but a family does live there.

The fire department left a note in the front door saying it is not safe to be inside. We’re told the family has children.

A man who lives behind the home tells us they’ve been trying to convince the family to cut down this tree for years. He said some branches from the tree even fell on top of his shed one time.

A man who lives across the street is shocked by what he sees.

“There’s a huge hole. I just noticed it actually. I was wondering why all the fire trucks were out there this morning,” Nigel Haddad said. “But yeah, there’s a hole that’s about 10 feet wide it looks like on top of that house. I hope they’re ok. I think everybody was okay in the incident.”

One man had tree branches fall on top of his truck.

“It looks everything that cracked fell out of that smaller branch, so hopefully nothing else falls that’s bigger than that,” Cameron Gerace said.

In this neighborhood people are on pins and needles as trees sway and more branches break. Ice cycles lining the power lines creating a hazard.

Thankfully families on this street are doing okay. They say the battle is almost over and are bracing for the wintry weather ahead.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ice Storm Warning was expanded early Wednesday morning. Parts of Southwest Virginia were...
Ice Storm Warning continues as freezing rain moves into the mountains
Knox Drive-In
New drive-in theater coming to Barbourville
Ice Storm Warning 2/10
Freezing rain arrives for most overnight into Thursday
Ice Storm Warning 2/9
Ice Storm Warning in effect for most of Eastern Kentucky
Ice Storm Warning 2/10
Icy day ahead as freezing rain continues for most

Latest News

Local hardware stores work to keep shelves stocked during the ice storm - 6:00 p.m.
Local hardware stores work to keep shelves stocked during the ice storm - 6:00 p.m.
(AP Photo/John Swart)
Bill to preserve historical horse racing wins final passage
Downed power lines, trees cause travel issues in Rowan County
Vaccine stores do not match need
Here are the Walgreens and Good Neighbor independent pharmacy locations receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine
Roads
Hazard law enforcement and organizations team up to prepare for ice storm- 6 p.m.