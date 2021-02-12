Advertisement

Lee Sexton, famous Letcher County musician dies at 92

Lee Sexton
Lee Sexton(Letcher Funeral Home)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known banjo player from Letcher County died on Wednesday at the age of 92.

Lee Sexton’s music career was going on 85 years.

He headlined workshops, concerts, movies, documentaries, college campuses, and festivals.

He even invented the drop thumb method of picking.

Sexton’s visitation will be held at the Letcher Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, February 13th at 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place the following day.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands still without power following ice storm
Ice Storm Warning 2/10
Icy day ahead as freezing rain continues for most
Photo: Johnnie Nicholson
Freezing rain continues for some overnight
Knox Drive-In
New drive-in theater coming to Barbourville
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces new COVID-19 vaccine sites in Eastern Kentucky

Latest News

Horses saved at Johnson County Animal Shelter
Animals rescued, taken to the Johnson County Animal Shelter
Received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine? You can skip quarantine, CDC officials say
Valentine's Day Cards
Community responds to 4th graders request donating nearly 700 Valentines Day cards
Fire
Laurel County Fire Department firefighters help save family’s pet pig in house fire