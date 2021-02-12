Laurel County Fire Department firefighters help save family’s pet pig in house fire

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Fire Department received a call of a house fire at 7:24 p.m. Thursday off of Levi Jackson Road.

When officials arrived at the house, they found flames and smoke from the back corner of a mobile home.

Firefighters were able to make it inside of the house to extinguish the fire.

No one was inside of the house during the fire, but the family’s pet pig was inside of a bedroom. Firefighters found the pig inside of a bedroom and were able to get the pig out through the bedroom window.

EMS crews were able to give oxygen to the pig and return it to its family.

