Advertisement

Johni Broome lifts Morehead St. over Tennessee St. 79-66 for 12th straight win

Freshman forward Johni Broome recording his seventh double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds
Freshman forward Johni Broome recording his seventh double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds(Morehead State)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Johni Broome had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Morehead State won its 12th consecutive game, getting past Tennessee State 79-66 on Thursday night. Preston Spradlin and the Eagles have now tied the school record with 12 straight victories, tying the Wayne Martin-coached 1983-84 squad.

Broome made 9 of 12 shots.

Skyelar Potter had 19 points and eight rebounds for Morehead State (16-6, 13-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Ta’lon Cooper added 17 points and seven assists. Devon Cooper had six rebounds.

Shakem Johnson had 18 points for the Tigers (3-15, 2-13), who have now lost five straight games. Ravel Moody added 14 points. Mark Freeman had 12 points.

Morehead State goes for a school-record 13 straight wins on Saturday against the top team in the OVC in Belmont. The Bruins are 15-0 in the league and have won 18 straight. MSU and Belmont are ranked second and fourth in the nation currently with their respective win streaks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain leads to thousands of power outages in Eastern Kentucky
Ice Storm Warning 2/10
Icy day ahead as freezing rain continues for most
Photo: Johnnie Nicholson
Freezing rain continues for some overnight
Knox Drive-In
New drive-in theater coming to Barbourville
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces new COVID-19 vaccine sites in Eastern Kentucky

Latest News

Blair Green vs. Tennessee
No. 20 Kentucky gets revenge with win over No. 16 Tennessee at Rupp Arena
Pineville's Whitney Caldwell and Breathitt County's Adreonna Schutz earn co-Player of the Weeek
Whitney Caldwell, Adreonna Schutz earn co-Player of the Week after quadruple-doubles
HS basketball
Whitney Caldwell, Adreonna Schutz earn co-Player of the Week
FILE -- In this March 18, 2017, file photo, an official game ball with the March Madness logo...
March Madness TV schedule, tipoff times and Selection Sunday announced