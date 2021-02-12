Johni Broome lifts Morehead St. over Tennessee St. 79-66 for 12th straight win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Johni Broome had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Morehead State won its 12th consecutive game, getting past Tennessee State 79-66 on Thursday night. Preston Spradlin and the Eagles have now tied the school record with 12 straight victories, tying the Wayne Martin-coached 1983-84 squad.

Broome made 9 of 12 shots.

Skyelar Potter had 19 points and eight rebounds for Morehead State (16-6, 13-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Ta’lon Cooper added 17 points and seven assists. Devon Cooper had six rebounds.

Shakem Johnson had 18 points for the Tigers (3-15, 2-13), who have now lost five straight games. Ravel Moody added 14 points. Mark Freeman had 12 points.

Morehead State goes for a school-record 13 straight wins on Saturday against the top team in the OVC in Belmont. The Bruins are 15-0 in the league and have won 18 straight. MSU and Belmont are ranked second and fourth in the nation currently with their respective win streaks.

