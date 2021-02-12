Interstate travelers report icy conditions through Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Travelers headed south through Kentucky and East Tennessee say they’re seeing ice and dense fog.

In Campbell County, the fog was so thick it was hard to see road signs. A lot of truckers and drivers turned on their hazard lights.

Here’s a look at some frozen fog stuck to the trees in Campbell County @wvlt @WVLTWeather pic.twitter.com/DcKcwYuRB5 — Abby Kousouris (@AbbyKousouris) February 11, 2021

Dave and Debbie Hagemann stopped at the Jellico Visitors Center while traveling from Indiana to Florida. They said there was ice coating the roads through Lexington, but the drive got easier when they hit the Tennessee line.

“We saw plows and actually the roads are good now. We’ve done well. When you hit that ice, there’s not much that you can do. It’s 82 and sunshine in Palm Bay and that’s where we’re headed. It’s 26 here and ice and she says where are you at and I said Iceland,” said the Hagamanns.

Jim Jelenek was traveling from Michigan to Florida. He says he passed a few accidents that slowed his travel plans, but he’s seen lots of salt trucks and plows working to clear the way.

“It’s been a great job from Kentucky and Tennessee. The roads were very good, better than I expected. It’s just last night the rain started getting colder, started icing up, and it was just time to get off the road,” said Jenelek.

