Advertisement

Impeachment petition against Kentucky lawmaker is dismissed

Robert Goforth
Robert Goforth(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press and Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - A petition seeking a Kentucky lawmaker’s impeachment has been dismissed. A House panel took the action Thursday night.

The bipartisan panel dismissed the petition against Rep. Robert Goforth. The vote came after two law professors testified that the impeachment process doesn’t apply to legislators under the state’s constitution. Rep. Jason Nemes, the committee chairman, says the panel will submit a report offering reasons for the dismissal.

The Laurel County native is a former gubernatorial candidate and represents Jackson and parts of Laurel and Madison County. He was indicted last year for allegedly trying to strangle his wife and has pleaded not guilty. Goforth says the panel “followed the law” in its decision.

You can read more about Goforth’s indictment and the response from his wife here.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain leads to thousands of power outages in Eastern Kentucky
Ice Storm Warning 2/10
Icy day ahead as freezing rain continues for most
Photo: Johnnie Nicholson
Freezing rain continues for some overnight
Knox Drive-In
New drive-in theater coming to Barbourville
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces new COVID-19 vaccine sites in Eastern Kentucky

Latest News

Unemployed Kentuckians react to scathing audit of state’s unemployment system
Photo: Johnnie Nicholson
Slick roads possible early, brief break before more potential winter weather
Freezing rain, snow causing slick roads in Johnson County 11 p.m.
Freezing rain, snow causing slick roads in Johnson County 11 p.m.
Ice storm coverage 11 p.m. - February 11, 2021
Ice storm coverage 11 p.m. - February 11, 2021