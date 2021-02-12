Hardware store shoppers stock up on supplies ahead of more winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After the ice storm this week, people in Lexington are making sure they’re stocked up on supplies in case of more bad weather ahead of us.

If you haven’t gotten your ice melt yet, you may be out of luck. At Chevy Chase Hardware, they went through a whole truck load of ice melt already. People have been coming in and out non stop on Friday.

We talked to one person who said he’d already tried Lowe’s and Home Depot. He says they were both out so he was more than grateful to be able to pick up a few bags at Chevy Chase.

We’ve seen people load up in ice melt, some getting shovels, and some excited kids picking out a fun colored sled in case it snows this week.

One father says he made sure his family was prepared for the ice storm this week by stocking up on groceries and supplies.

“It was smooth for us. We were lucky we didn’t lose power. We really didn’t have too much of an inconvenience. I’m working from home and the kids are doing school at home so we really didn’t have to get out and about,” David Phemister said.

We’ve also seen a few disappointed faces leaving without the ice melt they came for. Chevy Chase Hardware is working to get more shipments in before the potential snow this upcoming week.

