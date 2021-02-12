Gov. Beshear reports fewer than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases Friday as positivity rate falls below 7%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,440 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 386,326 cases.

That is out of 4,280,757 tests administered, bringing the state’s positivity rate down to 6.95%.

“It looks like we’re going to have fewer cases than last week which would give us five straight weeks of declining cases. The positivity rate also continues to decline,” said Gov. Beshear. “This says you’re doing the right things and we’re headed in the right direction. But even if you’ve been vaccinated, we have to continue to wear masks and social distance until we can defeat this thing once and for all.”

1,063 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 277 in the ICU. 154 patients remain on a ventilator.

Gov. Beshear also reported 42 new deaths in the Commonwealth on Friday, bringing Kentucky’s death toll to 4,253.

At least 45,589 people have recovered from the virus.

KY COVID Facts 2/12/21 (WYMT)

As of Friday, 87 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

