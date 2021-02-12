Freezing drizzle Saturday morning, Winter Storm Watch starts Sunday night

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tonight we will continue to deal with those cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s. There is a chance for some light freezing drizzle overnight into early Saturday morning.

The Weekend

A little bit of some scattered freezing drizzle is possible Saturday morning. Highs are expected to get into the mid to upper 30s so we should see that transition into light rain showers throughout the day. Saturday does look to be gloomy with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Our northern counties did not get above freezing Friday, so if those counties get a little bit more ice it could accumulate on top of the ice that already fell. Just keep an eye out for some slick spots Saturday morning. The Weather Prediction Center has a low chance of seeing at least 0.10″ of ice within the next three days in Eastern Kentucky. There is a highlighted area with a 40% chance of seeing at least 0.10″, but remember this is the forecast for the next 72 hours and could be giving the chance of seeing some ice later Sunday evening with the next system arriving.

WPC Ice Forecast 2/12 (WYMT Weather)

We look to be mostly dry for your Valentine’s Day, but it looks gloomy and cold. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s. Another winter storm could arrive late Sunday night into the early morning hours on Monday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the counties below starting Sunday at 7 p.m. and lasts through Tuesday morning.

Winter Storm Watch 2/12 (WYMT Weather)

Extended Forecast

Another freezing rain event looks possible to start out the new week. We could see freezing rain very early Monday morning with it becoming more scattered throughout the day. Models show another round of freezing rain late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. There is a chance this freezing rain could turn into a wintry mix and maybe some snow Monday into Tuesday as temperatures drop into the upper teens to lower 20s. Monday into Tuesday looks like a mess at this point.

Right now, it is too early to talk about how much freezing rain, or maybe snow, we could see, but we do know this could be another high impactful event. Stay up to date throughout the weekend and keep the WYMT Weather App handy.

We should dry out throughout the day Tuesday into Wednesday with highs remaining in the 30s.

Another system could arrive Thursday into Friday of next week. More on that later.

