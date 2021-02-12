Advertisement

Downed power lines, trees cause travel issues in Rowan County

Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Transportation leaders say clearing the roads could be a multi-day effort.

KYTC District 9 officials say that trees and power lines are down which is making it difficult to clear the roads. KYTC brought in chainsaw crews from the Kentucky Department of Forestry to help clear the roads.

“It was kind of a mess. I got my propane camp stove out, hopefully we didn’t need it. sure enough, we lost power,” said Dennis Dailey who lives in Morehead.

Dailey is one of 3,500 people who lost power in Rowan County.

A warming shelter is being opened at Laughlin Gym on Morehead State University’s campus. County officials say their primary concern is those with medical issues that require electricity for their equipment.

